  1. Editor's Note

Editor's Note

Our Man in Hawaii

Our 44th president’s biography is but one of the many connections to be drawn between Seattle and Hawaii.

By James Ross Gardner 12/20/2016 at 1:33pm Published in the January 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Seme 0116 editor s note barack obama hawaii tz4rqq

Image: Photoshot-Newscom

There was of course his brief stay in Seattle. He was an infant then and so does not remember the Capitol Hill apartment, its cramped space, the three windows overlooking leafy 13th Avenue, or his single mother as a harried 19-year-old history student at the University of Washington.

It’s his time on the island of Oahu, after that inchoate year in our city, at the dawn of the 1960s, that we really think of when we think of our 44th president’s youth.

That history is but one of the many connections to be drawn between Seattle and Hawaii. That we send more tourists to the islands every year than does any other state save for California is another—and the launching point for this month’s cover story. Without the Seattle/Hawaii connection, the world would be quite different. Locally, there would be no Canlis restaurant, for example. And, zooming further out, there would be no president Barack Obama.

Consider the remarkable adolescence and teenage years of his mother, Ann Dunham—born Stanley Ann Dunham because her father reportedly wanted a son—who, shortly after she and her parents moved to Seattle from Kansas in the mid-1950s, attended Mercer Island High School. “If you were concerned about something going wrong in the world, Stanley would know about it first,” a classmate told a Chicago Tribune reporter in 2007. “We were liberals before we knew what liberals were.”

Imagine if Dunham had raised her son without the progressive values she acquired in Seattle, instilling in him the open-minded, multicultural tenets of the islands but none of the Emerald City’s fierce mix of social justice, intellectual curiosity, and outsize ambition. In this scenario he never leaves. He is still charismatic. He is still well liked. But maybe he is a lawyer in Honolulu. Or a beloved teacher.

In this scenario he also still likes to swim. In Kaneohe Bay the tide rocks him back and forth, and he feels the motion when he drifts off to sleep at night. He has the same dream again and again. It always ends with tens of thousands of people. The crowd hangs on his every word and repeats some of those words in unison, words of hope.

In the silence that follows he perceives the same thing each time, a feeling he can never put his finger on: a dreaded essence lingering in the wings, something malformed that grows louder and cruder with each breath, ready to take the stage as soon as he wakes.

Filed under
Hawaii, President Obama, Editor's Note
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Canlis

$$$$ American/New American, Continental 2576 Aurora Ave N

The only restaurant in the city to legitimately rate as mythic has been perched out over the vertiginous eastern edge of Queen Anne Hill since 1950. That mak...

Related Content

Article

A Note from the Editor

12/20/2008 By Katherine Koberg

EDITOR'S NOTE

A Note from the Editor

01/01/2008 By Katherine Koberg

Editor’s Note: April 2012

Entrepreneurial Spirits Haunt Seattle’s Buildings

03/23/2012 By Katherine Koberg

Article

A Note from the Editor

07/22/2010 By Katherine Koberg

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Beer and Hot Pots

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 21–27

12/21/2016 By Rosin Saez

Restaurant Revelry

New Year's Eve Dinner in Seattle: 2016 Edition

12/20/2016 By Seattle Met Staff

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Deals on Flavor

Seattle's Best Wintertime Cheap Eats

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson and Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts... Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 22–25

10:00am By Seattle Met Staff

TV Talk

'Real World Seattle' Recap: Surprises and Inevitabilities

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Hot Take

Book Clubbers

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Met Picks

The Top Things to See and Do in Seattle: January 2017

12/21/2016 By Seth Sommerfeld

Open Letter

An Open Letter to Chris Hansen and Ed Murray

12/20/2016

Seattle Goodwill

Seattle Goodwill Glitter Gala 2016

12/20/2016

News & City Life

Morning Fizz

Mayor Murray Says He Can't Intervene in Youth Jail Permit

9:06am By Josh Feit

Morning Fizz

Protesters Against Youth Jail Demonstrate Outside Mayor's House

12/21/2016 By Josh Feit

Questions Answered

Seattle Therapist Anita Colombara Makes House Calls Around the Globe

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Politics

Here’s How to Cope with a Trump Presidency

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Quote Unquote

In Trump’s America, Varisha Khan Remains Unbowed

12/20/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Style & Shopping

Shop Talk's Best Of

The Best of Seattle Style in 2016

12/21/2016 By Colleen Williams

Elements of Style

Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

12/20/2016 By Colleen Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Buy Hawaiian-Made Leis Right Here in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Sales and Events

Wear What When: December 19–25

12/19/2016 By Amanda Raschkow

Bargains! Bands! Booze!

Get Ready for 2016's Punk Rock Flea Market

12/14/2016 By Colleen Williams

Shop Local, Ship Out

In Search Of: Local Shops That Ship

12/13/2016 By Colleen Williams

Bars & Nightlife

Barstool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Sully's Snowgoose Saloon Is Shelter in a Storm

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Kick It

6 Places to Watch the MLS Cup

12/07/2016 By Darren Davis

Rousing Spirits

5 Surreal Seattle Bars Worthy of Halloween Imbibing

10/25/2016 By Stefan Milne

Behind Bars

Cocktail in Profile: Untitled at Percy’s and Co.

10/04/2016 By Stefan Milne

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Review

Stateside's New Sibling Cocktail Bar Is a Dark Den of Marvelous

09/21/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Hawaiian Language 101

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

A SagaCity Media Publication
509 Olive Way, Suite 305 • Seattle, WA 98101 • phone: 206-957-2234 • fax: 206-447-3388