New Year's Eve Dinner in Seattle: 2016 Edition

It's not exactly difficult to find a bar or restaurant open on New Year's Eve. But here are some details on special menus and events, organized by price.

Under $50

Bar Ferdinand: An evening of live music, dancing, and champagne for $20 (or free if you dine at Sitka and Spruce, the Corson Building, London Plane, or Upper Bar Ferdinand that night).

$50 to $75

Bar Cotto: A $55 dinner of shared starters, funghi pizza or gnocchi with beef ragu, and an ice cream sandwich for dessert.

Seven Beef: A selection of three choose-your-own dinner options: three courses for $55, five for $75, or a complete seven courses for $95.

Cafe Presse: This New Year's Eve take-out dinner for two comprises endive salad, roasted chicken, and a country apple tart, with an optional bottle of sparkling wine. The $63 pre-order meal includes party hats and confetti for all at-home festivities.

Artusi: Five courses for $65 with an optional wine pairing, and a limited bar menu.

Mamnoon: Five courses starting with shared mezze platters for $65. Plus, the street window will be open for New Year's Eve take-out.

Raccolto: Three courses for $70 with shared starters at West Seattle's new pasta destination.

Vendemmia: Three courses for $75 with shared starters.

Porkchop and Co: $75 for five choose-your-own courses, with optional wine pairings (and open for brunch New Year's Day).

$80 to $100

Tilth: $80 for choose-your-own four courses and optional wine pairings.

Ivar's Salmon House: An $85 reservation includes a seafood buffet, live entertainment, a view of the Space Needle fireworks, and a glass of champagne for a midnight toast.

So Many Ethan Stowell Restaurants: Five-course, $85 meals at Marine Hardware, Bramling Cross, Anchovies and Olives, Mkt. and four course $85 menus at How to Cook a Wolf, Rione XIII, Staple and Fancy, Tavolàta, and Red Cow.

Brimmer and Heeltap: A $90 tasting menu (with optional wine pairings) offers courses of king crab leg salad, fried quail, and huckleberry-fernet sorbet.

Heartwood Provisions: A five-course meal of oysters and filet mignon for $95, with optional champagne tastings.

Volunteer Park Cafe: The $95 dinner includes prawns, scallops, a filet of beef, and Prosecco-poached pears for dessert, with optional wine pairings.

Sitka and Spruce: $85 for a menu that looks something like this.

$100 and Up

Cascina Spinasse: A $100 choose-your-own five-course meal with an optional wine pairing.

Eden Hill: Seven courses of enticingly unlikely New Year's Eve fare (a fried white cheddar cheese ice cream doughnut, for instance) for $100, with optional wine pairings.

Naka: $100 for five courses of fish in various forms topped off with a final dessert course.

Lark: Choose from a selection of luxe treats for this $120 four-course meal.

Le Petit Cochon: Five courses for $120 following an amuse bouche country pate, with optional libation pairings.

RN74: A five-course menu for $125 with vegetarian options and premiere and grand wine pairings available.

Tarsan i Jane: $165 for an 11-course feast of truffles, lobster, and sea urchin, with Spanish wines for pairing.

Thompson Hotels: Scout offers a $140 menu (along with cinnamon rolls for brunch on New Year's Day). The Nest throws a New Year's Eve party with dinner and countdown festivities of live music and libations for $250.

Mbar: Two tasting menus (one of land food and one of seafood) will be served at a first seating ($150) from 5–7pm and again at a second seating ($250) from 8–10pm with reserved patio dining for viewing the Space Needle fireworks.

The Corson Building: Five courses, family style, with wine pairings for $200.

