New Year's Eve Dinner in Seattle: 2016 Edition

Some special menus around town, organized by price.

By Seattle Met Staff 12/20/2016 at 2:30pm

Lark 05377 vzshaf

Lark: Now that's a celebratory dining room.

Image: Sara Marie D'Eugenio

It's not exactly difficult to find a bar or restaurant open on New Year's Eve. But here are some details on special menus and events, organized by price.

Under $50

Bar Ferdinand: An evening of live music, dancing, and champagne for $20 (or free if you dine at Sitka and Spruce, the Corson Building, London Plane, or Upper Bar Ferdinand that night). 

$50 to $75

Bar Cotto: A $55 dinner of shared starters, funghi pizza or gnocchi with beef ragu, and an ice cream sandwich for dessert.

Seven Beef: A selection of three choose-your-own dinner options: three courses for $55, five for $75, or a complete seven courses for $95. 

Cafe Presse: This New Year's Eve take-out dinner for two comprises endive salad, roasted chicken, and a country apple tart, with an optional bottle of sparkling wine. The $63 pre-order meal includes party hats and confetti for all at-home festivities. 

Artusi: Five courses for $65 with an optional wine pairing, and a limited bar menu. 

Mamnoon: Five courses starting with shared mezze platters for $65. Plus, the street window will be open for New Year's Eve take-out. 

Raccolto: Three courses for $70 with shared starters at West Seattle's new pasta destination.

Vendemmia: Three courses for $75 with shared starters. 

Porkchop and Co: $75 for five choose-your-own courses, with optional wine pairings (and open for brunch New Year's Day).

$80 to $100

Tilth: $80 for choose-your-own four courses and optional wine pairings. 

Ivar's Salmon House: An $85 reservation includes a seafood buffet, live entertainment, a view of the Space Needle fireworks, and a glass of champagne for a midnight toast. 

So Many Ethan Stowell Restaurants: Five-course, $85 meals at Marine Hardware, Bramling Cross, Anchovies and Olives, Mkt. and four course $85 menus at How to Cook a Wolf, Rione XIII, Staple and Fancy, Tavolàta, and Red Cow.

Brimmer and Heeltap: A $90 tasting menu (with optional wine pairings) offers courses of king crab leg salad, fried quail, and huckleberry-fernet sorbet. 

Heartwood Provisions: A five-course meal of oysters and filet mignon for $95, with optional champagne tastings. 

Volunteer Park Cafe: The $95 dinner includes prawns, scallops, a filet of beef, and Prosecco-poached pears for dessert, with optional wine pairings.  

Sitka and Spruce: $85 for a menu that looks something like this.

$100 and Up

Cascina Spinasse: A $100 choose-your-own five-course meal with an optional wine pairing. 

Eden Hill: Seven courses of enticingly unlikely New Year's Eve fare (a fried white cheddar cheese ice cream doughnut, for instance) for $100, with optional wine pairings. 

Naka: $100 for five courses of fish in various forms topped off with a final dessert course. 

Lark: Choose from a selection of luxe treats for this $120 four-course meal. 

Le Petit Cochon: Five courses for $120 following an amuse bouche country pate, with optional libation pairings. 

RN74: A five-course menu for $125 with vegetarian options and premiere and grand wine pairings available. 

Tarsan i Jane: $165 for an 11-course feast of truffles, lobster, and sea urchin, with Spanish wines for pairing. 

Thompson Hotels: Scout offers a $140 menu (along with cinnamon rolls for brunch on New Year's Day). The Nest throws a New Year's Eve party with dinner and countdown festivities of live music and libations for $250. 

Mbar: Two tasting menus (one of land food and one of seafood) will be served at a first seating ($150) from 5–7pm and again at a second seating ($250) from 8–10pm with reserved patio dining for viewing the Space Needle fireworks. 

The Corson Building: Five courses, family style, with wine pairings for $200.

Travel & Outdoors

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

How to Make A Hawaiian Mai Tai—From an Expert

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to Kauai

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Where to Find Aloha in Seattle

12/20/2016 By Allison Williams

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Seattleite’s Guide to the Big Island

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

The Poke Phenomenon

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Ultimate Hawaii Guide

Hawaiian Language 101

12/20/2016 By Ethan Chung

Health & Wellness

Back Fence

A Disneyland for Old Folks

12/20/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Best of the City

Top Dentists 2017

12/20/2016 By Ariana Dawes

How I Got Here

“Companies Told People to Wear Oil on Their Bodies While Doing Yoga”

10/21/2016 By Darren Davis

Feature

The Other Sister

10/19/2016 By Ciara O'Rourke

Back Fence

Married, But Sleeping in Separate Beds

10/17/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

The Sporting Life

Devastating Injuries Have Kept the Dangers of High School Football in the Spotlight

09/16/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Create an Entryway

12/20/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Artfully Hang a TV

11/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Passive Home with a Knockout View in Madrona

10/25/2016 By Darren Davis

Habitat

How to Build a Home Bar

09/27/2016 By Darren Davis

Homesteading

First-Time Farmers in King and Snohomish Counties Face a Poo Problem

09/16/2016 By Eric Scigliano

Laissez F'Airbnb

Is AirBnb Making Matters Worse For Affordable Housing?

09/14/2016 By Josh Feit

