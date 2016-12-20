Kale: A Most Cruciferous Color Prediction

Schai Crescent shirt ($488), -babyandco.us. Archo short-sleeve shirt ($155), us.allsaints.com. Cat-eye Windsor ecaille glasses with green-tinted lenses ($420), acnestudios.com. Stubbs and Wootton insecure velvet loafer ($450), marios.com. Stutterheim Stockholm jacket ($295), pipeandrow.com. See 6968 women’s glasses ($319), seeeyewear.com. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Kale is everywhere. There are kale smoothies and kale chips. It’s in ice cream. It’s in pizza. It’s bandied about as an antiaging beauty ingredient and a superfood powder supplement. Seahawks fans were even treated to a signature kale–chicken sausage sandwich at the Super Bowl in 2014. And now the Pantone Color Institute, which forecasts what’s “in,” has declared kale a hot color for 2017.

We probably have Beyoncé to thank for that. Back in 2014, Queen Bey sported a sweatshirt in her “7/11” video (it read, simply, “Kale”) that brought the leafy green vegetable from table to top. Kale has shown its sartorial versatility ever since; its soothing dark green can go military, sweet, grunge, preppy, and even glam. We saw proof of this on the spring/summer runway from Louis Vuitton to Bottega Veneta to Mulberry. Seattle’s own Baby and Co. stocks a shirt best described as “tropi-kale” and downtown staple Mario’s sells a velvet loafer in the mossy hue.

Pantone, whose executive director, Leatrice Eiseman, just so happens to live and work on Bainbridge Island, claims that kale is “evocative of the great outdoors and... conjures up our desire to connect to nature.” We’re not sure if it will necessarily inspire you to get outside, but kale chills us out. And we’re banking on that to get us through the long days of cold and rain ahead.