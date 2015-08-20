4 Archetypal Seattle Coffee Experiences

The Commuter Pit Stop

The cattle call of business casuals rushing off to tech jobs is no excuse for a mediocre cup of coffee. Deft baristas keep lines moving while slinging quality drinks.

Where: Cherry Street Coffee House

Overheard: “If my twelve o’clock runs over, cancel my 3:45.”

Don’t Piss Off the Barista: Be decisive at the counter.

Good to Know: Got a reusable cup? Removing the lid before handing it over is a much-appreciated gesture.

The Coffee Counter

The street-facing espresso counter is a distinctly Seattle phenomenon that predates the early ’90s coffee boom.

Where: Espresso Vivace Sidewalk Bar

Overheard: “Remember Mudhoney?”

Don’t Piss Off the Barista: FYI, not everyone loves your dog.

Good to Know: Most counters have at least a few umbrella-covered sidewalk tables that make for great people watching.

The Neighborhood Reading Lounge

A city with so many independent contractors working from laptops needs plenty of these “second offices”—comfy cafes with plenty of power outlets, seating, and all-day food menus.

Where: Zoka Coffee

Overheard: “Is there a password for the Wi-Fi?”

Don’t Piss Off the Barista: By bringing in outside food.

Good to Know: It’s a classy move to purchase something new every two hours or so.

The Temple of Caffeine

Seattle’s coffee connoisseurs are all about the multiroaster—cafes that offer specialty brew methods and coffee from companies throughout the country.

Where: Milstead and Co.

Overheard: “I only drink coffee grown above 5,000 feet.”

Don’t Piss Off the Barista: By asking for a white chocolate mocha.

Good to Know: Ordering a single-origin espresso is a great way to expand your palate.